Scoreboard roundup — 12/22/22

Paul Gilmore/Brav0 Some say it's the most wonderful time of the year, and Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett would agree. While promoting her new show HUSH on ALLBLK, the reality star and actress dished on her plans for the holiday season. "[The holidays are] actually my absolute favorite time of the year," she tells ABC Audio, adding that her birthday on December 14 helps add to the cheerfulness. "I always have a big, ugly sweater Christmas […]