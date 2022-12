Scoreboard roundup — 12/4/22

Entertainment News

Bob D'Amico via Getty Images 25 years ago today Good Will Hunting hit theaters, making Matt Damon and Ben Affleck stars and Oscar winners. Minnie Driver also got an Oscar nomination for her role in the film, and she tells ABC Audio it was an extraordinary experience to be a part of it. "It is a classic film," the English actress states. "It’s beautiful -- and only those of us who made it know what a tiny chamber movie it […]