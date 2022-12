Scoreboard roundup — 12/5/22

Entertainment News

Celebrity tributes came pouring in following the news of Kirstie Alley's death on Monday at the age of 71 after a short battle with cancer. Upon the release of the news of Alley's death, Alley's Look Who's Talking co-star John Travolta shared a photo of him and Alley on Instagram. "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," he wrote. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again." “Kirstie […]