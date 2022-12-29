AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Business News

Shopping expert shares the ins and outs of returning unwanted holiday gifts

todayDecember 29, 2022

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — ‘Tis the season for returning unwanted Christmas presents, and smart shopping expert Trae Bodge of TrueTrae.com is sharing some helpful tips to help make the process a little bit easier.

When it comes to returning gifts in the store, be prepared for crowds this week, Bodge told ABC News Live. It’s also ideal to bring in a gift receipt with the item and ensure that items are in as sellable condition as possible.

“Tags with the item in the box it came in, if it all possible,” Bodge said.

A big advantage of returning items this week is that a lot of stores are having massive post-Holiday deals, including Target.

It’s not the end of the world if you don’t have a receipt, but having it helps you get the full value of the item back. Without one, if the item is now on clearance, you might get a reduced value when you return it.

Many stores are having a hard time managing the expense of returning items that customers bought online, Bodge said.

“You might try to return something in the store and [they] might say, ‘Just keep it. I’m going to give you the credit, because it costs too much to send it back.’ Or you might be charged shipping for returning that item,” Bodge said.

Some stores may even charge a restocking fee for such items.

And if you miss the return window, there are options available to resell it online. For example, the platform MPB.com specializes in re-selling videography and photography equipment.

“Say if you got a beautiful camera but you don’t need it, you can sell it to them and they’ll set, they’ll give you cash and they pay it out very quickly,” Bodge said.

Another option is saving the item for regifting or giving it to charity.

“Something that you don’t love, someone else may love,” Bodge said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘hopefully-i-don’t-die’:-ice-climber-recalls-40-foot-fall-in-utah
insert_link

National News

‘Hopefully I don’t die’: Ice climber recalls 40-foot fall in Utah

(SALT LAKE CITY) -- Nursing a broken arm, two cracked vertebrae and wearing a neck brace, ice climber Tim Thompson recounted surviving a 40-foot fall from a towering outcropping in Utah's Provo Canyon, saying thoughts of his demise raced through his mind during the horrifying plunge. One day after cheating death, the 29-year-old Thompson sat at his kitchen table thankful to be alive. "'Hopefully I don’t die' was the first […]

todayDecember 29, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%