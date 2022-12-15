AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Showtime gives early season 3 renewal to ‘Yellowjackets’

todayDecember 15, 2022

Background
share close
AD
SHOWTIME/Kailey Schwerman

Its sophomore season won’t kick off until Friday, March 24, on streaming and on demand, but Showtime has granted its acclaimed, time-spanning drama Yellowjackets a junior year.

In a statement, Chris McCarthy, president/CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, enthused, “With Yellowjackets runaway success in season one and the pent-up anticipation for season two, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast tracking season three now.”

The series follows a high school soccer team after a plane crash, then decades later as the survivors are adults.

Yellowjackets was nominated for seven Emmys for its first season, including Outstanding Lead Actress and Supporting Actress in a drama for Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci, respectively, as well as Best Drama Series.

What’s more, its first season, which has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, averaged over 5 million weekly viewers across platforms and became the second-most streamed series in Showtime’s history.

Yellowjackets‘ second season will debut on the network — in nonstreaming form — on March 26.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘avatar:-the-way-of-water’-could-see-more-than-$500-million-worldwide-opening
insert_link

Entertainment News

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ could see more than $500 million worldwide opening

20th Century Studios Writer-director James Cameron recently said that Avatar: The Way of Water would have to end up among the top-grossing movies of all time just to "break even." However, between presales and ticket sales in overseas markets where it's already opened, the movie could be well on its way.  Prognosticators are saying the long-awaited sequel could have a more than $500 million opening weekend globally, in fact, according to Deadline. The trade reports […]

todayDecember 15, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%