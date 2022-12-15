AD
    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Siouxsie Sioux playing first concert in 10 years at UK’s Latitude Festival

todayDecember 15, 2022

Burak Cingi/Redferns via Getty Images

Siouxsie and the Banshees frontwoman Siouxsie Sioux hasn’t performed live since 2013, but that’ll change next year.

The “Kiss Them For Me” artist is confirmed to perform at the United Kingdom’s 2023 Latitude Festival, taking place July 20-23.

The bill also includes Pulp, George Ezra, Paolo Nutini and The Kooks. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit LatitudeFestival.com.

When Sioux takes the stage at Latitude next year, she might see some younger fans in the audience. The music of Siouxsie and the Banshees has been reaching Generation Z this year with a placement on the Stranger Things season 4 soundtrack, while Sioux helped influence the viral Wednesday dance scene.

Meanwhile, a new Banshees compilation titled ﻿﻿All Souls dropped in October.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

