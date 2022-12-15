AD
Rev Rock Report

“Something To Talk About” songwriter Shirley Eikhard dies

todayDecember 15, 2022

Reg Innell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Songwriter Shirley Eikhard, best known for writing Bonnie Raitt’s Grammy-nominated tune “Something To Talk About,” has died at the age of 67, Consequence reports. No cause of death has been revealed.

The Raitt hit, which appeared on her 1991 Grammy-winning album, Luck of the Draw, peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 100. The tune was nominated for Record of the Year at the Grammys in 1992, while Raitt won Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for her recording of the track. In 2020 the song was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Eikhard, who was Canadian, also wrote songs that were recorded by artists like CherThe Pointer Sisters, Anne Murray and Emmylou Harris. She recorded 17 of her own albums, and won two Juno Awards for Best Country Female in 1972 and 1973. She was also named Songwriter of the Year at the Juno Awards in 1992.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

