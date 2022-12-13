AD
Entertainment News

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ drops 1st trailer

todayDecember 13, 2022

©2022 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The first look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is finally here.

The film, a sequel to 2018’s smash hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, will see Miles Morales/Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) on another web-slinging adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) and a team of other Spider-people, including another returning hero, Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson).

By the looks of the trailer, however, there are a whole lot of other wall crawlers in a different dimension who aren’t exactly out to be friendly neighbors to Spider-Man.

“We are supposed to be the good guys!” Gwen exclaims at one point. “We ARE,” Miles growls in response, as he is shown getting slammed to the ground by Spider-Man 2099, a future version of the hero who is voiced by Oscar Isaac in the film — a payoff from a post-credits tease from the Oscar-winning original.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premieres in theaters June 2, 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

