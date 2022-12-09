AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Steppenwolf box set ‘The Epic Years 1974-1976’ due in January

todayDecember 9, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Esoteric

Steppenwolf was formed in 1967 and after scoring massive hits like “Born to Be Wild,” “Magic Carpet Ride” and “Rock Me,” broke up in 1972. The band reformed in 1974 and then split again two years later — and it’s that second era that is now being collected in a new box set slated for release on January 27.

The Epic Years 1974-1976 gathers together the three albums Steppenwolf recorded for the Epic label: Slow Flux, Hour of the Wolf and Skullduggery. 1974′s Slow Flux contained Steppenwolf’s final U.S. top-40 hit, “Straight Shootin’ Woman.” 

When the 1975 follow-up, Hour of the Wolf, barely made the charts, frontman John Kay tried to break up the group, but the label demanded the band fulfill its contractual obligation with one more album. Skullduggery came out in 1976, and later that year, Kay announced on TV that the band was splitting up.

In addition to those three albums, the box set also includes two rare bonus tracks: a mono promotional single mix of “Caroline (Are You Ready for the Outlaw World),” from Hour of the Wolf, and that single’s B-side, “Angeldrawers.”

You can preorder the box set now at Cherryred.co.uk.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

after-being-flamed,-jennifer-lawrence-walks-back-her-comments-on-being-the-“first”-female-action-movie-star
insert_link

Entertainment News

After being flamed, Jennifer Lawrence walks back her comments on being the “first” female action movie star

Lionsgate/Murray Close After catching fire online from thousands of movie fans, Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence has walked back comments she made about fronting action movies as a woman. "I remember when I was doing Hunger Games, nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn't work — because we were told girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but […]

todayDecember 9, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%