AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Steve Van Zandt, Billy Joel & more pay tribute to The Rascals’ Dino Danell

todayDecember 16, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Stephen Paley/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

As previously reported, Dino Danelli, drummer for the ’60s group The Rascals, died Thursday at the age of 78. Upon hearing the news, plenty of artists took to social media to pay tribute to the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt, who produced and directed the concert/theatrical event about the band, The Rascals: Once Upon a Dreamtweeted, “RIP Dino Danelli. One of the greatest drummers of all time. Rascals 1965-1971. Disciples Of Soul 1982-1984. On Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theater in Once Upon A Dream 2013.”

Van Zandt’s wife, Maureen, who also produced and directed the show, called Danelli “a brilliant drummer and artist,” adding, “I’ll never forget all the happy moments we spent on Broadway during the run of our Rascals show. An original Disciple. An original, period.” 

Billy Joel also paid tribute, tweeting, “He was one of the greatest drummers in popular music. My deepest sympathy to his family,” while KISS’ Paul Stanley noted, “Dino was a drummer in a class of very few and a great guy. … What style. So great to watch and listen to.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

protesters-charged-with-harassing-women-entering-planned-parenthood
insert_link

National News

Protesters charged with harassing women entering Planned Parenthood

(NEW YORK) -- Two protesters from Tennessee surrendered Friday to face federal charges in New York for routinely harassing women entering a Planned Parenthood clinic on Manhattan's Bleecker Street. Bevelyn Beatty Williams, 31, and Edmee Chavannes, 41, violated the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act with a multiyear campaign to interfere with women who were seeking or providing lawful reproductive care, federal prosecutors said. The clinic is regularly the […]

todayDecember 16, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%