Rev Rock Report

Stevie Nicks praises Lizzo for “stunning” People’s Choice Award speech, suggests she has a future in politics

todayDecember 8, 2022

Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC

Stevie Nicks usually takes to social media to comment on world events, politics or major personal news. For example, she mourned the loss of her bandmate Christine McVie in a lengthy post. But now she’s been moved to do a special post praising the acceptance speech delivered by Lizzo at the People’s Choice Awards earlier this week.

While accepting The People’s Champion trophy, Grammy winner Lizzo told the crowd, “I don’t need a trophy for championing people … to be an icon isn’t about how long you’ve had your platform. Being an icon is what you do with that platform.” 

She then brought a group of female activists onstage — 17 in all — and individually highlighted their work, which encompassed transgender and female rights, the rights of Indigenous peoples, anti-gun violence organizations and more. Images of each woman were also shown on video screens around the stage.

“Give them their flowers,” the “About Damn Time” singer concluded. “Power will always be to the people … follow them and support them.”

Stevie was so moved by Lizzo’s speech that she wrote on her socials, “Dearest Lizzo … your presentation … was not only so beautiful and so needed, that you get the award for being a great woman of our time.”

“I was so impressed and so touched that you put that together and pulled it off,” Stevie continued. “It was stunning, and everyone heard you. You have given all women soundbites forever — flute player, singer, songwriter, future politician…?”

Stevie concluded, “Your name is in the stars now.”

So far, Lizzo hasn’t responded to Stevie’s kind words.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

