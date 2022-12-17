Suspect’s dad charged in Highland Park July 4 parade mass shooting

AD

(HIGHLAND PARK, Ill.) — The father of the suspected Highland Park, Illinois, mass shooter appeared in virtual bond court in Lake County on Saturday, a day after being charged with seven counts of reckless conduct in connection with the shooting.

Robert Crimo Jr. took a “reckless and unjustified risk” when he signed the Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card for his son to apply for gun ownership, Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said at a news conference Friday. At the time, his son was 19 and could not get a FOID card on his own because was not 21 or over; Those who are 18, 19 or 20 are required to have parent or guardian authorization, Rinehart said.

Under an agreement between the state and Crimo’s defense team, the judge reduced his bond from $500,000 to a $50,000 cash bond. Judge Jacquelyn Melius also ordered Crimo Jr. to surrender his Firearm Owners Identification card, conceal and carry license and any dangerous weapons in his possession within 24 hours of his release. Highland Park police will take possession of those items.

Under his release, Crimo Jr. will have a curfew and cannot have drugs or alcohol or any weapons.

His next court date is set for Jan. 12 at 9 a.m.

“Parents and guardians are in the best position to decide whether their teenagers should have a weapon. They are the first line of defense. In this case, the system failed,” Rinehart said.

Crimo Jr. is facing seven counts of reckless conduct causing great bodily harm.

His son, Robert Crimo III, is accused of killing seven people and injuring dozens of others in the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb this summer. He pleaded not guilty to charges including murder and attempted murder.

Crimo Jr.’s attorney George M. Gomez said in a statement Friday that the charges were “baseless and unprecedented.”

“This decision should alarm every single parent in the United States of America who according to the Lake County State’s Attorney knows exactly what is going on with their 19 year old adult children and can be held criminally liable for actions taken nearly three years later,” Gomez said in a statement.

The attorney added that his client “continues to sympathize and feel terrible for the individuals and families who were injured and lost loved ones this past July 4th, but these charges are politically motivated and a distraction from the real change that needs to happen in this country.”

Bobby Crimo Jr. told ABC News in July that he was “shocked” by the shooting.

“I had no — not an inkling, warning — that this was going to happen,” he said.

“I filled out the consent form to allow my son to go through the process that the Illinois State Police have in place for an individual to obtain a FOID card,” Crimo told ABC News this summer. “They do background checks. Whatever that entails, I’m not exactly sure. And either you’re approved or denied, and he was approved.”

“Signing a consent form to go through the process…that’s all it was,” Crimo said of his involvement. “Had I purchased guns throughout the years and given them to him in my name, that’s a different story. But he went through that whole process himself.”

Crimo Jr. said his son purchased the weapons with his own money and registered them in his own name.

The Illinois State Police changed its rules for FOID card applications in the wake of the shooting.

ABC News’ Alex Perez and Ivan Pereira contributed to this report.