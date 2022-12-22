AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Business News

Target recalls children’s weighted blankets after 2 kids died

todayDecember 22, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Consumer Product Safety Commission

(NEW YORK) — Target is telling customers to stop using some weighted children’s blankets that were sold in its stores and online after four incidents where children became entrapped, two of which resulted in deaths, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

A 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl reportedly became entrapped in the cover of Pillowfort Weighted Blankets and died due to asphyxia at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, in April, the CPSC said.

Target received two additional reports of children entrapped in the blankets, but those didn’t result in fatalities, according to the agency.

“A young child can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation,” Target said on its website.

Target sold about 204,000 of the $40-blankets from December 2018 through September 2022, CPSC said.

The id numbers to the affected blankets, which can be found on the fabric tag are: 097-02-0140 (Unicorn – White), 097-02-0148 (Space Navy), 097-02-0361(Pink), 097-02-0363 (Blue), 097-02-0364 (Gray), 097-02-1603 (Buffalo Plaid – Red), 097-02-3904 (Blue Constellation) and 097-02-3905 (Unicorn – Pink), according to CPSC.

Customers can log onto target.com for more information about the recall and how to get a refund.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

missing-twin-baby-kason-thomass-found-safe,-suspect-in-custody:-police
insert_link

National News

Missing twin baby Kason Thomass found safe, suspect in custody: Police

(INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.) -- A missing 5-month-old boy was found safe in the car he was apparently stolen in, police said Thursday, after three days. Nalah Jackson, 24, the suspect sought in the kidnapping, was taken into custody Thursday in Indianapolis, Indiana, police said hours earlier. Kason Thomass was found near a Papa Johns in Indianapolis, police said, adding that the "5-month-old boy is in good health & being transported to […]

todayDecember 22, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%