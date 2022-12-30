AD
Entertainment News

Taylor Sheridan reveals how he got Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren for ‘1923’: He asked

todayDecember 30, 2022

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Taylor Sheridan‘s career is on fire right now, thanks to his massive hit Yellowstone, its successful spin-off, 1883, and now its new prequel show, 1923.

He also executive produces the acclaimed Mayor of Kingstown with Jeremy Renner and Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone, to boot.

For 1923, Sheridan scored Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, marking the former’s first foray into television. So how did he snag the two massive leads?

He asked.

Sheridan tells Deadline, “Truth? I called him and said come down to my ranch and he flew down,” he says of the actor and pilot. “I did the same with Helen.”

“I said, ‘We’re going to do this thing together.’ He goes, ‘Can I read a script?’ I said, ‘You can when it’s written, but it ain’t written yet and you got to commit to it now.'”

Sheridan explained, “I’m done wondering who I’m writing for, and I have to go try to chase the person I had in my mind and I can’t get the person because they’re doing some f****ing Netflix show. I don’t do that s*** anymore.”

He adds of the Indiana Jones star, “I poured about two bottles of wine down him. He said yes. I got him on the plane as fast as I could, closed the deal … Then came Helen, and same thing. Have a glass of wine.”

With his stars on board, Sheridan wrote 1923 and sent it to them. He said of Ford, “[H]e called me and he goes, ‘It’s f***ing perfect. When do we start?'”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

