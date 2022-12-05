Taylor Swift fans officially file lawsuit against Ticketmaster

TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift fans are mad as heck and they’re not gonna take it anymore. After a disastrous ticket presale for Taylor’s Eras tour left many fans empty-handed, some of them have now banded together to sue Ticketmaster.

The Hill reports that the fans brought the class-action lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment, which owns Ticketmaster. The suit, filed in the Superior Court of California in LA, charges the company with fraud, breach of contract, antitrust violations and intentional misinterpretation, among other things.

The plaintiffs include verified users who had the correct codes but were still unable to purchase tickets. The lawsuit accuses Ticketmaster of providing ticket codes to users even though it was aware that it could not meet the demand. It also claims that Ticketmaster allowed bots and third-party resellers to purchase tickets during the presale.

According to The Hill, the lawsuit states that Ticketmaster, which has already apologized to fans and Taylor, has imposed “agreements and policies at the retail and wholesale level that have prevented effective price competition across a wide swath of online ticket sales.”

Among those policies, the lawsuit alleges, is forcing buyers to resell tickets on its own secondary market sites, and controlling how much buyers can ask for those tickets.

Taylor herself responded to the chaos in a lengthy Instagram Story, in which she wrote of Ticketmaster, “I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured that they could.”

She added, “It really p****s me off that a lot of [fans] feel like they went through several bear attacks to get [tickets].”