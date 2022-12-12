Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Rihanna among Golden Globe nominees

NBCUniversal Media

Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Selena Gomez are among the music stars who received Golden Globe nominations on Monday morning.

Of the four, Selena is the only one to capture an acting nod: She’s up for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy, for her role as Mabel in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

Taylor, Gaga and Rihanna, meanwhile, are all nominated for Best Original Song for a Motion Picture. Taylor’s nominated for “Carolina,” her song for Where the Crawdads Sing, while Rihanna is nominated for co-writing “Lift Me Up,” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Lady Gaga is nominated for co-writing “Hold My Hand,” from Top Gun: Maverick.

Of the three, Lady Gaga is the only one who’s won in this category before, for “Shallow,” from A Star Is Born. Taylor has been nominated but has never won, while this is Rihanna’s first nomination.

Their competition includes the songs “Naatu Naatu” from the Indian film RRR, and “Ciao Papa,” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

The 2023 Golden Globes will air January 10 on NBC and Peacock. That’s a Tuesday, since the scandal-prone awards show has lost its prime Sunday night slot. The show was dropped by NBC this past year and boycotted by celebrities because of the lack of diversity among the show’s organizer, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The HFPA’s process was also called into question.