Taylor Swift makes more history on yet another ‘Billboard’ chart

When Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, she became the first solo artist ever to have five songs enter the tally on top. Now the song has set another record for Taylor on yet another one of Billboard‘s countless charts.

“Anti-Hero” has topped the publication’s Pop Airplay chart, becoming her 10th song to do so. She’s now the first woman ever to top that chart in the 2000s, 2010s and 2020s, and only the second artist overall to do so, following Maroon 5.

What’s more, Taylor is now just one number-one song away from tying the record for the most number ones on the Pop Airplay chart, which started in 1992. Katy Perry and Rihanna hold the record, with 11 each.

Taylor’s run of number-one Pop Airplay songs started in 2009 with “Love Story,” from Fearless, and includes one song from Red, five from 1989, two from Reputation and now one from Midnights.