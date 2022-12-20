AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift makes more history on yet another ‘Billboard’ chart

todayDecember 20, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

When Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, she became the first solo artist ever to have five songs enter the tally on top. Now the song has set another record for Taylor on yet another one of Billboard‘s countless charts.

“Anti-Hero” has topped the publication’s Pop Airplay chart, becoming her 10th song to do so. She’s now the first woman ever to top that chart in the 2000s, 2010s and 2020s, and only the second artist overall to do so, following Maroon 5.

What’s more, Taylor is now just one number-one song away from tying the record for the most number ones on the Pop Airplay chart, which started in 1992. Katy Perry and Rihanna hold the record, with 11 each.

Taylor’s run of number-one Pop Airplay songs started in 2009 with “Love Story,” from Fearless, and includes one song from Red, five from 1989, two from Reputation and now one from Midnights.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nashville-notes:-walker-hayes’-“restless”-new-song-+-parker-mccollum’s-album-preview
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Walker Hayes’ “restless” new song + Parker McCollum’s album preview

Walker Hayes sat down with an acoustic guitar to play a new song for fans on social media this week. He didn’t specify the title, but captioned his post, “For restless people like me,” which is also one of its lyrics. Parker McCollum shared a “sneak peek” of his upcoming new album on social media. Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

todayDecember 20, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%