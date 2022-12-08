AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift reveals which ﻿’Game of Thrones’ ﻿character she’d be — and it isn’t Sansa

todayDecember 8, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Taylor Swift knows exactly who’d she be if she was a character in Game of Thrones and fans of the show may be surprised she didn’t pick Sansa, who was played by pal Sophie Turner.

Instead, Taylor identifies with Arya Stark, who was played by Maisie Williams. “I realize I don’t know how to use a sword and I’ve never had to rise up from near death to go on an epic revenge mission — but I have been in the music industry for over 15 years, so …,” the singer playfully told The Hollywood Reporter.

Outside Westeros, Taylor wishes she could trade places with director Guillermo del Toro. “Imagine having that imagination, that visual vocabulary and that astonishing body of work,” Taylor raved. “To have such a diverse storytelling range but to somehow put your distinctive artistic fingerprint on every film. And yet, it feels like he’s still so curious and enthusiastic about his work.”

Taylor wonders what a day in his mind would be like, adding it must be fascinating.

In other Taylor news, she released a behind-the-scenes look at her “All Too Well” music video. The 7-minute video takes fans on a journey into how Taylor visualizes each scene, as well as her hands-on approach to coaching the actors through takes.

It also shows how Taylor meticulously timed each shot to the music when editing it, such as making sure actress Sadie Sink blows out her birthday cake candles in time with the lyric, “It’s supposed to be fun turning 21.”

Taylor also explained of the character both she and Sadie play in the movie, “We’re watching a person lose an element of innocence and naivete.” Flashing forward to the character’s older version, Taylor noted, “She’s fine but she’s not who we met.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

luke-bryan-celebrates-his-16th-wedding-anniversary-with-wife-caroline:-“here’s-to-100-more”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Luke Bryan celebrates his 16th wedding anniversary with wife Caroline: “Here’s to 100 more”

ABC Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline, have a lot to celebrate in the month of December: Not only is it the holiday season, the month also brings their wedding anniversary. 2022 marks 16 years of wedded bliss for the couple, and Luke marked the milestone with an anniversary message that was somewhat uncharacteristically sweet — he and Caroline are typically jokesters who don’t get too sappy. “It is so amazing sharing this […]

todayDecember 8, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%