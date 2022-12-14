AD
Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift spends birthday in the studio: “I wouldn’t have it any other way”

todayDecember 14, 2022

Taylor Swift took to Instagram to thank her fans for remembering her birthday, which was Tuesday, December 13.

Taylor posted a photo of herself and her musical collaborator Jack Antonoff in a room surrounded by various musical instruments, including a double bass across her lap. She captioned the pic, “﻿Thanks for all the beautiful wishes today!! I spent my 33rd birthday in the studio of course. Wouldn’t have it any other way. Love you!”

Does the fact that Taylor is in the studio mean that even more music is coming from the increasingly prolific artist? She recently told Variety, “I’m making more albums at a more rapid pace than I ever did before, because I think the more art you create, hopefully the less pressure you put on yourself. I’m happier when I’m making things more often.”

Meanwhile, New York City’s iconic Empire State Building saluted Taylor on its TikTok page, creating a montage of videos showing the building lit up in different colors, each one soundtracked to a different Taylor song from each of her albums. For example, Speak Now was purple, Red was, of course, red, 1989 was blue, Reputation was green, Lover was pink and folklore was white. 

The caption reads, “Happy Birthday to the Music Industry herself.” In the comments, the “building” wrote, “‘Welcome to New York’ was actually written about me.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

