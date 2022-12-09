AD
Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift to direct her first feature film, based on original script she wrote

todayDecember 9, 2022

After putting a stake in the ground with her award-winning 14-minute movie All Too Well: The Short Film, which she wrote and directed, Taylor Swift said that she’d love to direct a feature film.  Now, she’s getting her chance.

Searchlight Pictures has announced that Taylor will make her feature directorial debut with an original script that she’s written.  More details about the movie will be announced soon.

Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement, “Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.”

Taylor is the only solo artist to win two Best Direction awards at the MTV Video Music Awards, for All Too Well: The Short Film and her clip for “The Man.”

Taylor’s also the only woman to direct a VMA-winning Best Longform Video, also for All Too Well: The Short Film. That project, starring Sadie Sink, Dylan O’Brien and Taylor herself, has been submitted for consideration in the short film category at the forthcoming 95th Annual Academy Awards.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

