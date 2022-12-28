AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift’s ﻿’Midnights’﻿ becomes first album to sell more vinyl copies than CDs in the UK since 1987

todayDecember 28, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift‘s Midnights continues to make waves in the music world. It’s the first album since 1987 to sell more vinyl copies than CDs in the United Kingdom.

The Guardian reports Midnights has sold an impressive 800,000 copies on vinyl. It previously set the all-time record for biggest single-week vinyl sales after 575,000 copies flew off the shelves in its first week of release.

As for why fans snatched up so many vinyl copies, it could be due to Taylor’s creative marketing ploy in which she released four different-colored versions of the album. Each vinyl had one-fourth of a clock face printed on the back of its jacket — so collecting all four created a clock. Taylor also craftily sold the hands of the clock to complete the illusion.

Vinyl sales are enjoying a renaissance in the U.K., while CD sales continue to decline. In 2021, vinyl sales grew nearly 25%, whereas CD sales fell by about 4%.

The outlet predicts there will be a wider gap in those sales numbers. We will find out for sure next week, when figures for 2022’s sales are released.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

bill-cosby-vows-to-go-back-on-tour-in-2023
insert_link

Entertainment News

Bill Cosby vows to go back on tour in 2023

Matt Rourke-Pool/Getty Images After spending three years in prison on a sex assault charge and a 2021 release when the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court overturned his conviction, Bill Cosby says he's ready to get back on the road. In an interview on WGH Talk, host Scott Spears asked Cosby if he planned to "return to the stage." Cosby replied, "Yes. Yes. Because there's so much fun to be had in […]

todayDecember 28, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%