AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Ted Cruz’s daughter OK, family asks for privacy after police called to senator’s home

todayDecember 7, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(HOUSTON) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s office said late Tuesday that his daughter is OK and asked for privacy for the family after Houston police and fire personnel were called to his home.

“This is a family matter and thankfully their daughter is okay,” Cruz’s representatives said in a statement to ABC affiliate KTRK-TV and other outlets.

“There were no serious injuries. The family requests the media respect their daughter’s privacy at this time,” Cruz’s office said.

According to KTRK, the Houston Police Department said they received reports just before 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday of a 14-year-old with self-inflicted stab wounds on their arms in the neighborhood River Oaks, where the Republican lawmaker resides with his wife, Heidi, and their two daughters.

Authorities said the unidentified teen was taken to the hospital but could not say whether the 911 call involved a member of Cruz’s family.

When KTRK arrived to the scene, police officers were outside Cruz’s home.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

experts-share-advice-on-making-new-year’s-resolutions-that-last
insert_link

Health News

Experts share advice on making New Year’s resolutions that last

(NEW YORK) -- For a New Year's resolution that lasts, start now, start simple and be specific. Almost half of all Americans make a New Year's resolution each year, research shows. Most commonly, people aspire to lose weight, exercise more, quit smoking or eat healthier. Many will abandon their resolution by a month or less into the new year. One barrier is that forming a habit takes time -- about […]

todayDecember 7, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%