Entertainment News

Terrence Howard reiterates plans to retire: “This is the end for me”

todayDecember 9, 2022

Terrence Howard‘s starring role in The Best Man: The Final Chapters may possibly be his last hurrah in Hollywood.

During a red carpet event for the upcoming Peacock series, he told Entertainment Tonight that the show marks the end of his acting career. “This is the end for me. I don’t know if it’s the end for the rest of them,” he said. “I retired two years ago, for the most part. I was done. … I asked Sidney Poitier 10 years ago does he want to do any more work, and he said, ‘Why would I spend my last 10 years doing an impersonation of myself?’ And that’s what I’ve gotten to.”

“I’ve gotten to the point where now I’ve given the very best that I have as an actor,” Howard continued. “Now I’m enjoying watching other new talent come around, and I don’t want to do an impersonation of myself.”

He added that he’s ready to hand over the reins to the next generation, which includes “better actors out there that can do things that I was never able to do.” “I want to applaud them. I want to be excited about what they do,” he said.

As Howard mentioned, he previously announced his plans to retire in 2019. Back then, he said he’d done his time and was “running away as quickly as possible” following the series finale of Empire.

﻿He’s since appeared in projects including the 2021 drama Triumph, 2022’s The Walk and, of course, the forthcoming Best Man series.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

