‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, ‘Abbott Elementary’ top nominees for 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards

AD

The nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes were announced Monday morning, and the film The Banshees of Inisherin topped the movie category with eight nominations, followed by Everything Everywhere all at Once with six.

On the TV side, Abbott Elementary led the pack with five nominations, followed by a string of shows tied with four: The Crown, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy, and The White Lotus.

The nominees were supposed to be revealed by father-daughter duo George Lopez and Mayan Lopez, but the comic was sidelined with COVID-19. In his place was their Lopez vs. Lopez co-star, Selenis Levya.

It was announced in September that the Golden Globes would be returning to television in 2023 after being sidelined this year due to allegations of racism within the HFPA.

The 2022 ceremony was held as a private event in January after NBC refused to air the awards show following a 2021 report from the Los Angeles Times that found there were no Black members in the HFPA, an 87-person group of international journalists who decide the nominees and the winners.

The HFPA subsequently promised “transformational changes” to the organization in the wake of the controversy, vowing to boost minority membership and representation and to have more transparency within the organization.

Hosted by Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael, the 80th annual Golden Globes will take place January 10 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, airing live on NBC and streaming live on Peacock.

Here are the nominees: