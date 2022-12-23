AD
The Beatles’ record for the most UK Christmas number ones broken

todayDecember 23, 2022

Reg Lewis/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

The Beatles have lost one of their United Kingdom chart records. Up until now the legendary rockers held the record for the most U.K. Christmas number ones on the Official Singles chart with four, but that has now been surpassed by British duo LadBaby. 

LadBaby, the husband and wife parody act of Mark and Roxanne Hoyle, earned their fifth Christmas number one this week with “Food Aid,” a reimagining of the 1985 Band Aid Christmas classic, “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” The Band Aid tune was also a Christmas number one.

In hearing the news of their new number one, LadBaby offered up “a massive apology to The Beatles, and to all The Beatles’ fans.”

LadBaby previously landed Christmas number ones with 2018’s “We Built This City,” 2019’s “I Love Sausage Rolls,” 2020’s “Don’t Stop Me Eatin’” and 2021’s “Sausage Rolls For Everyone,” a collaboration with Ed Sheeran and Elton John. Proceeds from their latest number one will go to two food banks, The Trussell Trust and the Band Aid Trust.

The Beatles had their four Christmas number ones with 1963’s “I Want Hold Your Hand,” 1964’s “I Feel Fine,” 1965’s “Day Tripper/We Can Work It Out” and 1967’s “Hello, Goodbye.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

