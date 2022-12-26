AD
Business News

The best after-Christmas sales to shop right now

todayDecember 26, 2022

Nipitpon Singad / EyeEm/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — With the holiday rush behind you, it’s time to shop for y-o-u. The 2022 after-Christmas sales are in full swing and better than ever.

Among other retailers, Amazon’s end-of-year sale runs through Dec. 31 with discounts on favorites like the RENPHO massage gun, JBL headphones and more.

Nordstrom’s half-yearly sale also kicks off Dec. 26 and runs through Dec. 29. Lululemon’s Boxing Day specials are running through Dec. 28 and will have you jumping for joy.

Whether you are checking in on the return policy of a holiday gift you know you won’t keep or have been eyeing a new pair of boots all season, scroll below for some ‘can’t miss’ Boxing Day deals:

Amazon

Amazon is offering its best deals on tech and home essentials during its end-of-year sale.

Everlane

Everlane is having an end-of-year clearance event offering up to 60% off markdowns.

lululemon

Lululemon is offering Boxing Day specials through Dec. 28.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s half-yearly sale kicks off with an EXTRA 25% off clearance items from Dec. 26 through Dec. 29 at 11:59 PT.

Ruggable

End of Year Ruggable sale will be kicking off Dec. 26. The promotion will include up to 20% off sitewide, with shoppers receiving 15% off the purchase of one rug and 20% off the purchase of two.

Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto is running its end-of-year sale event offering up to 60% off select styles through Jan. 2.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

0%