The Grateful Dead Yule log returns for a second year

While some people can gather around the fire on Christmas, others are not so lucky and will settle for watching the televised Yule log. But if Christmas music isn’t your thing, and you’re a Deadhead, there’s another option.

The Grateful Dead has gone live with their holiday Yule log, a tradition they started last year. This year, Deadheads can watch the burning flame as they listen to the band’s 1973 three-night stand at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco, California, which took place November 9-11.

The band launched the Yule log last year featuring recordings of their 1972 shows at London’s Lyceum Theatre.

And fans are certainly excited to have it back. “Best Yule Log ever!” noted one commenter, while another added, “caught this the other night awesome stuff for the holidays.”