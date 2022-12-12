AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

The most popular Christmas movies, ranked by state

todayDecember 12, 2022

Background
share close
AD

One of the most popular things to do this time of year is gather with friends and family and binge holiday movies — and with that in mind, the educational research company Scholaroo wanted to see which movies were each state’s favorites. 

While mainstays like Jon Favreau‘s 2004 classic Elf and Jim Carrey‘s How The Grinch Stole Christmas made the list, as one might expect, there were some surprises. 

For one thing, no state picked Die Hard

For another, Lindsay Lohan‘s new Netflix movie, Falling for Christmas, was ranked as the favorite holiday movie in eight states, including California, Florida and Colorado.

The Grinch — the 2018 animated one, not the original animated version — was the most popular title overall, named the favorite film in 23 states, including Alabama, Montana and Texas.

Home Alone was the champ in 18 states, including New York, Nevada and Massachusetts.

And while they weren’t the #1 movie, other movies ranked in the top five.

The Nightmare Before Christmas ranked fifth in Arkansas and Florida, 4th in Colorado and had its highest ranking in Hawaii at #3.

Elf was a top-five finisher in many states, including #4 ranks in Connecticut, Iowa, New Hampshire and New Jersey, to name a few, and ranked third in South Dakota.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

report:-ticketmaster-reaching-out-to-taylor-swift’s-fans-and-offering-them-tickets-after-botched-presale
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Report: Ticketmaster reaching out to Taylor Swift’s fans and offering them tickets after botched presale

TAS Rights Management It appears Ticketmaster is trying to make amends with some of Taylor Swift's biggest fans by offering them limited tickets to her Eras Tour. Ticketmaster is reportedly contacting those who qualified for the Verified Fan process and also received a "boost," but still were unable to obtain tickets during the presale.   "Congratulations, you have been selected to participate in a limited-time opportunity to request 2 tickets to Taylor Swift | The Eras […]

todayDecember 12, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%