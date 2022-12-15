AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The Rolling Stones announce ‘GRRR Live!’ interactive virtual concert

todayDecember 15, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Mercury Studios

As previously reported, The Rolling Stones are dropping the new live album and DVD GRRR Live! on February 10, and to celebrate they’ve announced a new interactive virtual concert event with Kiswe.

The online screening will take place February 2 at 8 p.m. Thanks to the Kiswe Live platform, viewers from across the globe can be part of the excitement. They can share short video selfies, and they’ll be able to see themselves on screen and be seen by others as the performance airs. 

GRRR Live!, recorded December 15, 2012, at Newark’s Prudential Center during the band’s 50 & Counting tour, was the final of four shows in the New York area and was a pay-per-view event. It featured guest appearances by such big names as Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, John Mayer, Gary Clark Jr., Mick Taylor and The Black Keys.

Tickets for the interactive experience go on sale Thursday at 3 p.m. ET at RollingStonesNewark.com.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

henry-cavill-out-again,-as-james-gunn-announces-he’s-writing-a-new-superman-movie
insert_link

Entertainment News

Henry Cavill out again, as James Gunn announces he’s writing a new Superman movie

Warner Bros. Pictures/Warner Bros. Discovery Just weeks after announcing he'd be once again playing the Man of Steel, Henry Cavill is out. That's the word from both the actor and James Gunn, who, along with producer Peter Safran, is tasked with getting Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Comics-based cinematic universe back on track. Cavill's surprise return to the role he first played in 2013's Man of Steel was teased to an […]

todayDecember 15, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%