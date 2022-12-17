The Rolling Stones share GRRR Live! recording of “It’s Only Rock and Roll (But I Like It)”

Mercury Studios

The Rolling Stones are giving fans their first taste of their upcoming live album and DVD, GRRR Live! The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just released their live performance of the classic “It’s Only Rock and Roll (But I Like It)” to streaming services.

GRRR Live!, recorded December 15, 2012, at Newark’s Prudential Center during the band’s 50 & Counting tour, features guest appearances by such big names as Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, John Mayer, Gary Clark Jr., Mick Taylor and The Black Keys.

The album will be released February 10 on a variety of formats, including a two-CD set, a three-LP set (classic black, limited red and a white indie exclusive), digital, a DVD and two-CD combo set, and a Blu-Ray and two-CD combo set. All formats are available for preorder here.