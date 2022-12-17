AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The Rolling Stones share GRRR Live! recording of “It’s Only Rock and Roll (But I Like It)”

todayDecember 17, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Mercury Studios

The Rolling Stones are giving fans their first taste of their upcoming live album and DVD, GRRR Live! The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just released their live performance of the classic “It’s Only Rock and Roll (But I Like It)” to streaming services. 

GRRR Live!, recorded December 15, 2012, at Newark’s Prudential Center during the band’s 50 & Counting tour, features guest appearances by such big names as Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, John Mayer, Gary Clark Jr., Mick Taylor and The Black Keys.

The album will be released February 10 on a variety of formats, including a two-CD set, a three-LP set (classic black, limited red and a white indie exclusive), digital, a DVD and two-CD combo set, and a Blu-Ray and two-CD combo set. All formats are available for preorder here.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

donald-glover-reportedly-starring-in-and-producing-‘spider-man’-adjacent-movie-‘hypno-hustler’
insert_link

Entertainment News

Donald Glover reportedly starring in and producing ‘Spider-Man’-adjacent movie ‘Hypno-Hustler’

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Donald Glover will reportedly play one of Spider-Man's funkiest villains in a movie for Sony Pictures. The Hollywood Reporter says Glover, who wanted to play Spider-Man on the big screen before Andrew Garfield got the role, and who appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, will reportedly play Antoine Delsoin aka Hypno-Hustler in a film he's producing. The character from the late Guardians of the Galaxy creator Bill Mantlo made his […]

todayDecember 16, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%