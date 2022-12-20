AD
Rev Rock Report

The Rolling Stones share video for GRRR Live! version of “It’s Only Rock and Roll (But I Like It)

todayDecember 20, 2022

Mercury Studios

The Rolling Stones are getting ready to release their new live album and DVD, GRRR Live!, next year, and they’ve just shared a video of their live performance of the classic “It’s Only Rock and Roll (But I Like It).” 

The video is taken from their December 15, 2012, concert at Newark’s Prudential Center, which was part of their 50 & Counting tour, celebrating their 50th anniversary as a band. The original show aired as a pay-per-view event.

GRRR Live!, which is a full recording of the concert, is set to drop February 10. It features guest appearances by such big names as Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, John Mayer, Gary Clark Jr., Mick Taylor and The Black Keys.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

todayDecember 20, 2022

