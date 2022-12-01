The Smashing Pumpkins’ James Iha plays on updated theme song for ‘That ’90s Show’

Patrick Wymore/Netflix

Apparently, The Smashing Pumpkins are to the ’90s what Cheap Trick was to the ’70s.

According to Variety, Pumpkins guitarist James Iha plays on an updated version of the That ’70s Show theme for the upcoming sequel series That ’90s Show.

The song, titled “In the Street,” was originally released by the band Big Star in 1972. It was adapted for That ’70s Show when the sitcom premiered in 1998; Cheap Trick’s version was used as the theme starting in the second season.

Variety reports that Iha is also the composer on That ’90s Show.

That ’90s Show will premiere January 19 on Netflix. Set in 1995, it stars returning actors Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprising their roles as Red and Kitty Forman, whose house is once again invaded by teenagers when their granddaughter Leia comes to visit.