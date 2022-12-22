AD
The Smashing Pumpkins working on new music to follow 33-track ‘Atum’

todayDecember 22, 2022

Martha’s Music/Thirty Tigers

If 33 new Smashing Pumpkins songs aren’t enough for you, have no fear — more is on the way.

In a tweet posted Wednesday night, the “1979” outfit shared a photo of frontman Billy Corgan and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin alongside the caption “Drum tracking and writing for the follow-up album to Atum.”

Atum, of course, is the upcoming Pumpkins “rock opera,” consisting of three 11-song acts. The first act was released in November, and the second will arrive on January 31. The album will be available in its entirety when the third act drops April 21. A box set edition, also out April 21, boasts another 10 bonus tracks.

Meanwhile, the Pumpkins wrapped a U.S. tour with Jane’s Addiction last month.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

