AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

The Weeknd drops ‘Avatar’ track “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)”

todayDecember 15, 2022

Background
share close
AD
20th Century Studios

The Weeknd has released his new track from the Avatar: The Way of Water soundtrack a day before the movie hits theaters.

The song, “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” was produced by Swedish House Mafia. “I thought I could protect you for paying for my sins/ You give me strength/ I’m with you either way/ Nothing’s lost/ No more pain/ Just give me strength,” The Weeknd sings on the sweeping track.

Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters Friday. The movie is being distributed by 20th Century Studios, which is owned by ABC News’ parent company, Disney.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd was honored this week with the Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award for his charity work in his home country of Canada.

“That this is a Canadian award sits deep with me,” The Weeknd, who was born Abel Tesfaye, said in a statement obtained by Billboard. “Allan and The Slaight Family Foundation are known across the country for their generous philanthropy, and it means a lot to be acknowledged, and is an honor to be recognized along with the legendary Canadian artists who received this award before me.”

As part of the honor, The Slaight Family Foundation will make a $50,000 donation to the charity of The Weeknd’s choosing.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

jimmie-allen-mourns-the-loss-of-stephen-“twitch”-boss:-“thank-you-for-your-light”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Jimmie Allen mourns the loss of Stephen “tWitch” Boss: “Thank you for your light”

ABC Jimmie Allen is among the many fans and friends left heartbroken by the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who was the in-house DJ and co-executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Boss, 40, died by suicide late Tuesday evening, ABC news confirmed. Many people have shared remembrances of the entertainer on social media since the news broke; Jimmie’s tribute included a bittersweet video clip of Boss joking around and rocking […]

todayDecember 15, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%