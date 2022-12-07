AD
Mike FM Music News

The Weeknd releasing “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” off ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

todayDecember 7, 2022

20th Century Studios

It’s official: The Weeknd has a new song on the Avatar: The Way of Water soundtrack.

The Weeknd will release “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” next week, according to the teaser released Wednesday. The lyrics featured in the 45-second trailer are, “I thought I could protect you for paying for my sins/ You give me strength/ I’m with you either way/ Nothing’s lost/ No more pain/ Just give me strength.”

As the haunting song flows, clips of the forthcoming Avatar sequel see Sam Worthington‘s Jake Sully, Zoe Saldana‘s Neytiri and their children fighting for survival.

The Weeknd began teasing his involvement with the movie on Sunday. He confirmed Wednesday the song will arrive December 15 — the day before Avatar: The Way of Water premieres in theaters.

Avatar is being distributed by 20th Century Studios, which is owned by ABC News’ parent company, The Walt Disney Company.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

