The Weeknd teases big plans for 2023

todayDecember 29, 2022

Courtesy XO Records

 The Weeknd reflected on his ultra busy 2022 and teased 2023 will be even greater.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a collage of all the projects he took on over the past year. Among the many achievements he enjoyed in 2022, highlights included him releasing his Dawn FM album, his cameo on The Simpsons, launching his sold-out After Hours til Dawn Stadium Tour, getting a kitten and performing an original song for the new Avatar: The Way of Water movie.

After walking down memory lane, The Weeknd turned his sights on the new year and released a trailer recounting his sold-out tour to preview what’s to come. “xo bout to F*** up 2023,” he warned in the caption.

A fan responded to the clip by asking the artist how he feels about Dawn FM being almost a year old.

He cryptically responded, “i feel istheresomeoneelsemusicvideo-ish” — thus sparking theories that he’ll soon release a cinematic visualizer for his album’s 10th track, “Is There Someone Else?

As for what else he has up his sleeve, we will just have to wait and see.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

