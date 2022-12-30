AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

The White House cites a Taylor Swift lyric when reviewing the past year

todayDecember 30, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Taylor Swift was seemingly everywhere in the latter half of 2022 — and now her lyrics are part of the final words coming from the White House.

Susan Rice, who is the director of the United States Domestic Policy Council, shared her closing thoughts on 2022 and started off by citing a decade-old song from Swift herself.

The White House official felt Taylor’s song “22” was the best way to send off the year.

“I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling ‘22,” Rice tweeted in reference to the 2012 hit. “The past year undoubtedly brought its share of daunting challenges, but 2022 also yielded remarkable progress for the American people.”  

Rice then touted President Joe Biden‘s administration’s victories and plans for the next year in a multiple-tweet chain.  

The note was also posted to the White House’s official website to serve as its official 2022 in Review roundup.

Taylor is no stranger to the current administration and publicly endorsed Biden during his presidential run in 2020. She also made a special plate of cookies for the occasion, a photo of which Biden shared on his official Instagram.

Of course, he also quoted a Swift song when talking about the upcoming presidential election by cheekily asking his followers “are you ready for it?” — a nod to Taylor’s “…Ready For It?”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

tony-iommi-teases-reissue-of-albums-from-black-sabbath’s-irs.-records-era
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Tony Iommi teases reissue of albums from Black Sabbath’s I.R.S. Records era

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Albums from Black Sabbath's I.R.S. Records era are set to be reissued in 2023. Guitarist Tony Iommi teased the upcoming rereleases in a tweet this week marking the birthday of late drummer Cozy Powell, who played on three of Sabbath's I.R.S. albums. "Cozy Powell would have been 75 today," Iommi writes. "Looking forward to the release of the IRS albums in 2023, a tribute to his great playing." […]

todayDecember 30, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%