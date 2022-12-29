The Year in Music 2022: It’s ‘Harry’s House,’ and we’re just living in it

This year we were all invited to Harry’s House — Harry Styles‘ house, that is. In addition to releasing a mega successful album, Harry made major moves in Hollywood, starring in two attention-grabbing films. His personal life also made headlines thanks to his much-discussed romance with Olivia Wilde.

Here’s a look at some memorable moments from Harry’s year as it was:

— In April, Harry released “As It Was,” the first single off his album Harry’s House. The song was a massive hit, spending 15 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. It also became the most-streamed song of 2022, according to music tracker Luminate.

— Harry’s House, his third solo album, was released in May. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and spawned two more singles, “Late Night Talking” and “Music for a Sushi Restaurant.”

— Harry kicked off his Love on Tour North American trek in August, featuring a 15-night stint at New York’s Madison Square Garden and 12 nights at LA’s Kia Forum. The North American leg wrapped in November.

— There was much drama ahead of the September release of Harry’s starring turn in the Olivia Wilde-directed Don’t Worry Darling — including rumblings of a feud between Olivia and leading lady Florence Pugh, conflicting reports on why Shia LaBeouf left the project and rumors that Harry spit on co-star Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival premiere. Yep, it got pretty wild. But it didn’t stop the movie from topping the box office.

— Harry’s other film had a much quieter debut. My Policeman debuted on Prime Video in November. In it, Harry played a 1950s British police officer who embarks on a forbidden affair with a man.

— In November, it was announced that Harry and Olivia were “taking a break.”

— Also in November, Harry scored six Grammy nominations, including the coveted Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Record of the Year. The Grammys air February 5.