The Year in Music 2022: Love, marriage, babies and more

Aside from their professional lives, it was a big year for some of your favorite artists in their personal lives: There were marriages, babies, new romances and more. Here’s a look back at some of them: — The Jonas Brothers welcomed some Jonas babies this year. In January, Nick and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, announced they’d welcomed their first child, daughter Malti, via surrogate. And in July, Joe and wife Sophie Turner welcomed their second child, a girl whose name has not been revealed.

— In May, Ed Sheeran revealed he welcomed his second child with wife Cherry Seaborn. The baby girl joined big sister Lyra Antarctica, who was born in August 2020. They have yet to reveal the new baby’s name.

–In August, Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato welcomed their fourth child, daughter Cielo Yoli Rose. Luisana’s pregnancy was revealed at the end of Michael’s video for “I’ll Never Not Love You,” released in February. The birth was via C-section, scheduled around Michael’s tour. Cielo joined brothers Noah and Elias and sister Vida in the Canadian crooner’s family. — While details surrounding the birth were shrouded in secrecy, Rihanna also became a mom this year. She welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with rapper A$AP Rocky in May.

— In September, it was revealed that Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo were expecting their third child. — Jennifer Lopez tied the knot with Ben Affleck — twice! The reunited couple — who were first engaged in 2002, but called off the wedding — ran off to Las Vegas in July and got hitched at the Little White Wedding Chapel. In August, they had a bigger ceremony at Ben’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia. In 2023, JLo will release an album inspired by her rekindled romance with Ben.

–In 1987, Cher sang “I Found Someone,” and in 2022, she did find someone: a 36-year-old boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards. The entertainment legend, 76, told Kelly Clarkson, “On paper, it’s kinda ridiculous, but in real life, we get along great … he’s very kind, he’s very smart, he’s very talented and he’s really funny.” When a fan questioned Edwards’ motivation on Twitter, Cher responded, “Let Me Explain…I DONT GIVE A FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS.”

–In April, Madonna, 63, reportedly split with her 28-year-old boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, who she’d dated for more than three years. In September, she was reported to be “casually” dating 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell.

–In August, Adele spoke for the first time about her boyfriend, Rich Paul, raving, “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him.” She denied they were engaged, but said she’d “absolutely” like to get married again.

–In December, US Weekly reported that Dua Lipa had started dating rapper Jack Harlow and that the two “are both excited to see where things go next.”