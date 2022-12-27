The Year in Music 2022: Meat Loaf & Christine McVie among the music greats who passed this year

AD

It always hurts when our favorite musicians pass away, and 2022 was no exception, with several beloved artists leaving us this year.

It was a year that started with a great loss: on January 20 Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, died at the age of 74. Although no cause of death was ever announced, he had been plagued with health issues in recent years. He also reportedly had COVID before his death, although it was never confirmed he died from it.

Just two days after TMZ erroneously reported his death, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jerry Lee Lewis passed away October 28 at his home in Mississippi. He was 87.

And on November 30 music fans were left shocked when Fleetwood Mac co-lead vocalist, songwriter and keyboardist Christine McVie died at the age of 79. Her family shared that she died “peacefully at [the] hospital” after “a short illness.” While paying tribute to her bandmate and friend, Stevie Nicks revealed that she hadn’t known McVie was ill until a few days before her death.

Here’s a list of the many music figures who died in 2022, in chronological order:

Blood, Sweat & Tears co-founder Dick Halligan died January 18 from natural causes in Rome, Italy. He was 78.

Don Wilson, the last surviving member of the instrumental surf rock quartet The Ventures, died January 22 of natural causes at the age of 88.

Ian McDonald, of King Crimson and Foreigner, died February 9 from cancer at the age of 75.

Procol Harum’s founder and lead singer, Gary Booker, died February 19 after a battle with cancer. He was 76.

Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan died February 22 at his home in Killarney, Ireland. He was 57.

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was found dead March 25 in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, the night before the band was to headline the Estéreo Picnic Festival. He was only 50.

Re Styles, former vocalist for The Tubes, died April 17 at the age of 72.

Randy Rand, the bassist and co-founding member of ’80s glam metal band Autograph, died in late April.

Yes drummer and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Alan White passed away May 26 after a short illness. He was 72.

Andy Fletcher, keyboardist and founding member of Depeche Mode, passed away May 26 at the age of 60. He died after suffering an aortic dissection while at home.

Alec John Such, the original bassist for the rock band Bon Jovi, died June 4 of natural causes at the age of 70.

Seals and Crofts’ Jim Seals passed away June 6 after suffering a “chronic ongoing illness.” He was 80.

Jerry Allison, best known for being the drummer with Buddy Holly‘s band The Crickets, died from cancer on August 22, nine days before his 83rd birthday.

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jerry Lee Lewis, aka The Killer, passed away October 28 at his home in Mississippi. He was 87.

Dan McCafferty, the original lead singer for the Scottish hard rock band Nazareth, died November 8. He was 76.

Guitarist Wilko Johnson, best known for his work with the ’70s British band Dr. Feelgood, passed away November 21 at the age of 75.

Fleetwood Mac’s co-lead vocalist, songwriter and keyboardist Christine McVie died November 30 after a short illness. She was 79.

The Rascals drummer Dino Danelli passed away December 15 at the age of 78.

Rick Anderson, bassist and co-founding member of the band The Tubes, passed away December 16 at the age of 75.

Just 16 months after Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts passed away, his wife, Shirley Watts, died December 16 at the age of 84.

Terry Hall, lead singer of the influential British band The Specials, died December 18 at the age of 63. In addition to his work with that band, he also co-wrote The Go-Go’s debut single, “Our Lips Are Sealed,” with his then-girlfriend, Jane Wiedlin.