Buck Country Music News

The Year in Music 2022: Morgan Wallen bounces back big in 2022

todayDecember 30, 2022

2021 was a year filled with controversy for Morgan Wallen, after he was caught on video in February of that year using a racial slur, but the East Tennessee native bounced back in a big way in 2022. 

Morgan took home the ACM Album of the Year trophy for his double set, Dangerous, and also picked up two CMA noms, including one for the prestigious Entertainer of the Year title. The Academy of Country Music also gave Wallen its Milestone Award in recognition of his impact on the genre, including the album’s 63-week stay at the top of the country albums chart.

Dangerous also broke the Billboard record for the most time a singular artist spent in the Billboard 200 all-genre album chart, with 86 non-consecutive weeks. Additionally, Wallen became the first artist to simultaneously hold the top three spots on Billboard‘s streaming, airplay and sales-based Hot Country Songs chart.

In 2023, Morgan heads out on his One Night at a Time World Tour, which includes 26 stadium shows, as well as stops in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

