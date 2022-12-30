The Year in Music: And in other news …

AD

Not everything that happened in the music world in 2022 was earth-shattering, but there were plenty of notable news events that made headlines. Here are just a few of them:

— Maroon 5‘s Adam Levine, who’s married to Behati Prinsloo and expecting his third child with her, found himself in hot water in September when Instagram model Summer Stroh claimed the two had an affair. Adam denied the affair, but admitted to acting inappropriately by sending flirty messages online. Meanwhile, Maroon 5 announced a Las Vegas residency, which will kick off in 2023. — Justin Bieber canceled the rest of his Justice world tour in June after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which paralyzed the right side of his face. His wife, Hailey Bieber, dealt with health issues of her own, suffering a ministroke in March. — Fellow Canadian star Shawn Mendes also canceled his world tour this year to focus on his mental health, telling fans, “I was not ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.” He came back into the spotlight to promote the film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, for which he voiced the title character. — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame went totally ’80s, inducting Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran and Eurythmics, as well as Carly Simon, Eminem, Judas Priest and Dolly Parton.

— We said goodbye to Meat Loaf and Ronnie Spector in January, Olivia Newton-John in August, and Irene Cara and Fleetwood Mac‘s Christine McVie in November.

— Beyoncé returned with a new album, Renaissance, and is currently the leading Grammy nominee, with nine nods. Adele has seven, and Harry Styles has six. Also scoring Grammy nominations: ABBA, Coldplay, Taylor Swift, Bonnie Raitt, Ed Sheeran, Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix, Michael Bublé and Diana Ross.

— Rihanna returned with her first solo single since 2016, “Lift Me Up,” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which scored her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song.

— Mariah Carey once again topped the charts with “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” but failed in her attempt to trademark the phrase “Queen of Christmas” for use on everything from music to dog projects to soy milk. Darlene Love, who’s been called the Queen of Christmas for years, objected publicly, and Christmas artist Elizabeth Chan successfully asked the U.S. Trademark Office to reject Mariah’s application, reasoning that no one should own that phrase.