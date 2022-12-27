AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Health News

Tips for resetting your mental health in 2023

todayDecember 27, 2022

Background
share close
AD
adamkaz/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The new year is less than a week away and, for some, that may come as a relief.

The holiday season can be stressful for many with all the planning, traveling and shopping. If you can relate, perhaps one of your resolutions for 2023 can be resetting your mental health.

Something as simple as taking a short, uninterrupted walk may do a world of good.

ABC News’ medical contributor Dr. Darien Sutton appeared on Good Morning America Monday to share some tips and recommendations on how you can take care of your mind in the new year:

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

melissa-rivers-lays-out-her-goals-for-2023,-what-we-should-all-leave-behind-in-2022
insert_link

Entertainment News

Melissa Rivers lays out her goals for 2023, what we should all leave behind in 2022

Courtesy of Sean Black Melissa Rivers hopes to see in 2023 more unity in society — and less junk food on her plate. Speaking to ABC Audio, the comedian laid out what she hopes to achieve in 2023. "Get more sleep! Finally commit to that workout routine. Yeah, same as everybody," she joked, adding she'll also cut out processed foods and "make sure I do cardio three to four days a week." "You […]

todayDecember 27, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%