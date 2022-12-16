AD
    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Tom Petty’s Malibu beach home for sale

December 16, 2022

Background
Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Tom Petty’s Malibu beach home can be yours, if you have $10 million to spare. The home, which the late rocker owned until his death in 2017, is now on the market.

“When Tom first walked into the home, he just loved the essence and the spirit,” listing agent Chris Cortazzo of Compass tells People. “He loved its originality — it was unpretentious which was very much his spirit. What a luxury for a massive celebrity to walk on the beach and not be bothered.”

The 16,000-square-foot home, which reportedly inspired Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ 2010 song “Something Good Coming,” comes with two bedrooms and a guest house, with direct access to Escondido Beach, 66 feet of beach frontage and views of the Pacific Ocean from the terrace off the living room. 

The whole house has a rustic feel, as does the guest house, which is set up as a music studio.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

