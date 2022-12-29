AD
Entertainment News

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ breaks Paramount+’s weekend viewership record

todayDecember 29, 2022

Background
Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick continues soaring to new heights. 2022’s box office champ has now become the most-watched film to ever debut on Paramount + domestically.

The sequel to 1986’s Top Gun, once again starring Tom Cruise, hit the streaming service on December 22 and quickly shattered Sonic the Hedgehog’s previous premiere weekend viewership record by 60%. Paramount has not released specific viewership numbers for either film.

“We are thrilled to see a continuation of the film’s massive record-breaking success by becoming the #1 most-watched movie premiere on Paramount+,” Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, Paramount Streaming, said in a statement on Wednesday. “We continue to benefit from the highly anticipated theatrical hits from Paramount Pictures that come to the service delivering fans a new way to continue to watch and re-watch their favorite movies.”

Top Gun: Maverick, also starring Miles TellerJennifer ConnellyJon Hamm and Glen Powell, has crossed the $1.4 billion mark worldwide, making it the highest-grossing movie of the year, both domestically and worldwide, and the biggest movie in Cruise’s long career.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

todayDecember 29, 2022

