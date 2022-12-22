AD
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ flies onto Paramount+ Thursday

todayDecember 22, 2022

Paramount Pictures

The highest-grossing film of 2022, and of Tom Cruise‘s career, Top Gun: Maverick, is finally available for streaming for free — provided you have Paramount+.

Incidentally, subscribers looking to fulfill their need for speed drove up viewing numbers for the 1986 original while Maverick was still in theaters; in fact, in June, the first Top Gun topped the streaming charts, beating out new offerings like Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ and Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Top Gun: Maverick has Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell back at the Navy’s Fighter Weapons School, this time to train a bunch of cocky new hotshots, including Monica Barbaro and Glenn Powell, for a seemingly impossible mission. The movie also starred Miles Teller as Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, the son of Maverick’s buddy Goose, who perished in the original, as well as Top Gun vet Val Kilmer, Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly and Emmy winner Jon Hamm.

Delayed multiple times during the pandemic because producer Cruise insisted it only debut in theaters to take advantage of the film’s cutting-edge aerial action, the movie has grossed more than $1.48 billion worldwide since debuting in the U.S. on May 27.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

