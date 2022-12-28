AD
Tune in: U2 receives Kennedy Center Honors during CBS special airing Wednesday

todayDecember 28, 2022

STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier this month U2 was the recipient of the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors, and fans will finally get to see the celebration Wednesday, when the ceremony airs on CBS at 8 p.m.

At the event, the band is saluted by actors Sean Penn and Sacha Baron Cohen, who stays in character as Kazakhstan journalist Borat. The night also features several performances, with Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder performing two U2 tracks, “Elevation” and “One,” and Hozier, Brandi CarlileSheryl Crow and others performing “Walk On.”

And U2 isn’t the only act being honored. The special also features tributes to Gladys Knight, George ClooneyAmy Grant and conductor Tania León, with performances from The Highwoman, BeBe & CeCe Winans and Michael W Smith, Garth BrooksMickey Guyton and more.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

