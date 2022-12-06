AD
Rev Rock Report

Twisted Sister announces signature makeup line

todayDecember 6, 2022

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

In a collaboration that was destined to happen, Twisted Sister has teamed up with the cosmetic company Rock and Roll Beauty to create a new signature makeup line.

The collection includes an eye shadow palette, lip kit, eye liner and blush palette inspired by the “We’re Not Gonna Take It” rockers’ famed look.

“All products are specially designed to create a glam look that screams, ‘you can’t stop rock ‘n’ roll,'” a press release declares.

Rock and Roll Beauty has previously released makeup lines inspired by Ozzy Osbourne, Jimi Hendrix and Def Leppard.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

