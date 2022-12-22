Violet Grohl sings Janis Ian’s “At Seventeen” for night four of ﻿’The Hanukkah Sessions’

Night four of Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin‘s Hanukkah Sessions became a family affair with an assist from Violet Grohl.

The teenage daughter of the Foo Fighters frontman joined her dad and the producer for a rendition of the Janis Ian song “At Seventeen,” handling lead vocals and playing an acoustic guitar.

You can watch the performance streaming now on YouTube.

For The Hanukkah Sessions, which is now in its third year, Grohl and Kurstin release a cover of a song by a Jewish artist for each of the holiday’s eight nights. This year’s edition was recorded live at the Los Angeles club Largo earlier this month and so far has included versions of Blood, Sweat & Tears‘ “Spinning Wheel” featuring director Judd Apatow, Pink‘s “Get they Party Started” and 10cc‘s “The Things We Do for Love” with Inara George.

The last two Hanukkah Sessions spawned covers of artists including KISS, Beastie Boys, Bob Dylan, Drake, Lisa Loeb, Ramones, Amy Winehouse and Billy Joel.