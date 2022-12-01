Warren Haynes’ 31st annual Christmas Jam to be livestreamed

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Warren Haynes’ 31st annual Christmas Jam is sold out, but folks without tickets will still be able to enjoy it. The event is now set to be livestreamed in 4K on Volume.com.

This year’s Christmas Jam is the first time it’s happening in three years. The livestream ticket, which costs $29.99, includes the main concert, happening December 10 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina, along with the pre-Jam on Friday at The Orange Peel.

Artists on this year’s bill include Phil Lesh and Friends, featuring Haynes, John Scofield, Rob Barraco and John Molo; Tyler Childers; Gov’t Mule; Brothers Osbourne; and Dinosaur, Jr.

Proceeds from this year’s Christmas Jam will benefit Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity and BeLoved Asheville.