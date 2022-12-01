AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Warren Haynes’ 31st annual Christmas Jam to be livestreamed

todayDecember 1, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Warren Haynes’ 31st annual Christmas Jam is sold out, but folks without tickets will still be able to enjoy it. The event is now set to be livestreamed in 4K on Volume.com.

This year’s Christmas Jam is the first time it’s happening in three years. The livestream ticket, which costs $29.99, includes the main concert, happening December 10 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina, along with the pre-Jam on Friday at The Orange Peel. 

Artists on this year’s bill include Phil Lesh and Friends, featuring Haynes, John Scofield, Rob Barraco and John Molo; Tyler Childers; Gov’t MuleBrothers Osbourne; and Dinosaur, Jr.

Proceeds from this year’s Christmas Jam will benefit Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity and BeLoved Asheville.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

fans-think-elton-john-is-headlining-the-glastonbury-festival-—-and-they-may-be-right
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Fans think Elton John is headlining the Glastonbury Festival — and they may be right

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Elton John recently announced he's adding one more date to his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour — his final tour ever — and fans think it’s going to be a pretty huge festival gig.  Elton kicked off the speculation when he shared a tease on his Instagram Story, “One final date to announce…,” followed by another post that read “Rocket Man is incoming.” According to NME, fans on social media were quick to guess […]

todayDecember 1, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%